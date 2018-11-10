‘Fallout 76’ Download Size Almost 100 GB

Soon we will all be able to take to those beautiful country roads when Fallout 76 arrives later this month. Since this is the first time that the Wasteland has come online, we expected a bigger file size but with the addition of all of the patches, the B.E.T.As, and the base update itself – the total ends up being a bigger amount than we expected.

So how much space will the latest adventure take up? According to Bethesda, 96.6 GB with a huge focus on the bug fixes they laid out earlier this week. Sounds like a lot, right? Try this comparison on for size: When the game’s file size was first announced, it sat at 45.04 GB. Then it went up with the Day One update and now? Now it’s doubled!

With talk of increasing stash sizes, push-to-talk communication, gauge fixes, and more – it’s easy to see how it would all add up. Still, if a bigger file size means a smoother experience, it’s a small price to pay.

Bethesda has already mentioned numerous times that Fallout 76 will not be perfect on day one, that this is new grounds for the team. But, they have been on top of fixes, changes, and adding desired features since the get-go, which honestly bodes well for the game’s future.

Fallout 76 arrives on November 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC users.