Fallout 76: How to Play the Game for Free

This month marks the 25th anniversary of the Fallout franchise, and to celebrate Bethesda is making Fallout 76 free for a limited time. Free Play week will begin on October 4th and will last through October 11th, during which the base game will be free to play on all of its current platforms, including PC, PlayStation and Xbox. In addition to the trial, Prime Gaming subscribers can snag Fallout 76: The Pitt for free on PC right now, with the offer set to expire on November 1st. Last but not least, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can snag a free month of Fallout 1st through Xbox Game Pass Perks.

In addition to the promotions centered on Fallout 76, Bethesda has teased that it plans on celebrating the series as a whole with a number of promotions throughout the month of October, "from sales and giveaways to special features and community content." Fans of the franchise can check out the Fallout25 website right here, where there will be weekly updates regarding these plans. Last but not least, fans on Xbox will also have the opportunity to obtain an exclusive Fallout Dynamic Theme starting on October 4th.

Over the last 25 years, Fallout has become one of the most celebrated franchises in all of gaming! The series has built up a massive following around the globe, and the Fallout 76 trial just might give newcomers a chance to experience it for the very first time. Existing Fallout 76 players have already shared some disappointment that Bethesda isn't offering more ways for them to celebrate the anniversary, but with the developer making plans for the whole month of October, it's possible we could see some cool announcements over the next few weeks. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Fallout 76 is currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of Free Play week for Fallout 76? Do you plan on taking advantage of this promotion? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!