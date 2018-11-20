‘Fallout 76’ Gets Engaged With Bethesda’s Help

Gamers have been teaming up with developers for a long time now to give special messages to their loved ones. Engagements have happened in-game a time or two with the help of the studios that create these epic adventures, and that’s exactly the case when one Fallout 76 fan decided to enlist the help of Bethesda to pop the big question.

The Reddit user took to the forums to lay out the journey, as well as the original Tweet that started it all. After he asked for help, Bethesda’s Pete Hines was quick to answer the call:

How can we help? — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) October 10, 2018

According to “Grumble Gamer,” he’s been at this for months trying to find the perfect way to ask for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage. He even joked about the Spider-Man proposal that ended in disaster, “I know I know, “but it didn’t work out for that guy in the [Spider-Man] game” I know that, but the situation is a lot different, and Bree loves video games. We used to play Skyrim for hours, days even, and when I left my parents place and moved in with her, she bought me an Xbox one with fallout4 for Christmas after I’d gotten out of the hospital. Bethesda has always been a thing in our relationship and always will. So when we saw a multiplayer fallout was coming out, we were ecstatic.”

Following his initial tweet, more and more gaming networks decided to help him out. Streamers, developers, and the like all banded together to make sure that the right people at the studio saw his plea, and it worked!

He added, “Once I knew things were in order I knew I had to do my part. Bree and I have been doing unboxings on my youtube channel for the past 2.5 years, and I could never see myself doing it without her. When she’s there with me, all of the words I need to say, anything I’m thinking but normally too nervous to say is easily said. We vibe perfectly in front of the camera, and I realized this was an in for the proposal.”

You can see the proposal in action in the video above! It’s adorable and we wish the happy couple nothing but the best in their adventuring through the Wasteland together!