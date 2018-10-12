‘Fallout 76’ Xbox One X Graphics Video Revealed

The gameplay is out officially for Fallout 76, though some fans of the Bethesda franchise have been less than impressed with the graphics shown thus far. But what does the game look like on the high-end platforms such as the Xbox One X, the PlayStation 4 Pro, and grade-A PCs? Digital Foundry is here to answer at least one of those platform questions.

Keep in mind that this footage is “very early work-in-progress” footage and doesn’t necessarily reflect what we’ll see at launch. The video above dives deep into the graphic pitfalls, successes, and how the Creation Engine has evolved for the team at Bethesda.

The player count in Fallout 76 isn’t on MMO levels, as also explained in the video, but it is still an always-online game which is still new grounds for the team behind the Fallout franchise.

The video also touches on how the gameplay mechanics cater to those wanting to play solo, which is something we’ve also shared with our own hands-on time with the upcoming title.

Though the graphics have been called rough by some, it truly was a beautiful experience at times. We’re used to Fallout games where everything is already completely destroyed, by the journey through West Virginia is actually stunning with lush greenery and inviting waters.

In that same vein of the environment and how it looks via the Wasteland is something that may seem obvious, but could have easily been overlooked. Nukes will change an area over time; the fauna will change, monsters will change, and more irradiation will occur.

That being said, don’t expect an easy-to-follow progression. Bethesda didn’t want newcomers coming into the game months/years after launch to a Wasteland of dire proportions. Fallout 76 is actually beautiful and so for everyone to be able to experience this beauty, the affected change will be where the nukes go off – not the entire map.

How that will impact performance remains to be seen but it is interesting to hear Digital Foundry’s take on where the graphics stand currently and how they hope to see them evolve during launch.

As for the game itself, the next entry into the Fallout series debuts on November 14th on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.