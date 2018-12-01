This ‘Fallout 76’ Mod Brings ‘The Office’ Into the Wasteland

Though mods are technically still supported in Bethesda’s Fallout 76, that hasn’t stopped the PC gaming community from putting them in there anyway. Though official mod support will be on its way in the future for both PC and console, for now – we rely on being a little sneaky. And what better reason to be sneaky than The Office?!

This mod is really simple. No, you won’t be able to play as Dwight but you can hear his delectable musical talents with this Country Roads mod. All it does is replace the main menu music with Andy and Dwight singing Country Roads themselves and if that’s not paradise, I don’t know what is.

Interested in checking this mod out for yourself? It’s super easy to install, check it out over on Nexus Mods right here!

As for the game itself, Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Though official mods are still not available, that hasn’t stopped players from making their own – as PC players so often do. Interested in learning more about the online Wasteland? We’ve got you covered:

“As of right now, I’m loving the hell out of it. Would I have loved a Fallout 5? Absolutely, but Fallout 76 is charming and it really is a fresh perspective on a franchise that didn’t necessarily need it, but it’s welcome nonetheless,” reads our review in-progress.

“I understand why many might not find it their particular cup of tea, but I’ve noticed a lot of naysayers haven’t given it a chance. The world “online” has become almost scary with all of the talk cheaters, hackers, and griefers. Many see “online” as a series jumping ship, but that’s not the case here. I feel like if you’re a fan of Fallout, this will surprise you by how much it feels familiar. Play by yourself, play solo, just play it your way knowing it’s not a Fallout 5, but something else entirely.”

