Fallout 76 Season 16 Leaves Scoreboards Behind for Season Passes

Fallout 76's next season of content, Season 16, is approaching quickly with Duel with the Devil scheduled to be released on March 26th, but when that season starts, it'll look a bit different from all the past Fallout 76 seasons. That's because Season 16 is ditching the scoreboard setup that the seasonal rewards system employed and is instead adopting a "Season Pass" system where players spend tickets on certain rewards as they move through pages of content during any given season. The idea is to allow for "more flexibility in claiming rewards," according to Bethesda, but given how this is the first time Fallout 76 players will see this type of system, it remains to be seen how well it'll land.

For context in case you've been away from Fallout 76 for awhile or never paid the scoreboard system much mind aside from claiming rewards, you'd accumulate S.C.O.R.E. Points via the old structure and would move your player piece throughout a scoreboard. That meant claiming the rewards in a set order similar to how a player would work through a battle pass, but this new Season Pass system lets players pick and choose what kinds of rewards they want so long as they've got the tickets to "purchase" them.

If you've been playing Helldivers 2 recently and have progressed through either the free or premium Warbonds, you'll already have an idea of what the new Season Pass system looks like. Like the Warbonds in Helldivers 2 and other battle pass systems in different games, there will be premium rewards, too. These are accessible to those with a Fallout 1st membership and are dispersed throughout the Season Pass as opposed to being relegated to their own premium track of rewards. You can also buy the Season Pass for 1,500 Atoms if you're not a Fallout 1st member.

But if you're not familiar with this new kind of system at all, the graphic below shared by Bethesda should help illustrate how it works. By completing challenges, you'll still earn S.C.O.R.E. Points, but those will automatically unlock new pages of rewards as opposed to the rewards themselves. When you rank up, you get 25 tickets to spend on items in the pages you've unlocked already. Based on the image shared this week, it looks like there'll be 13 pages of rewards in the Duel with the Devil pass with the priciest items seen so far apparently being player cosmetics.

"You'll continue to earn S.C.O.R.E. and rank up by completing daily and weekly challenges (the same as before)! As you earn ranks, you will unlock more Season Pages. On each Season Page, you can see what rewards are available ahead of time, get a closer look at those rewards and earn the ones you really want by." redeeming them in any order. Each time you rank up, you will get 25 tickets, and you can redeem those tickets for any reward on Season Pages that you have already unlocked."

Fallout 76's new Season Pass system begins on March 26th with the release of Season 16.