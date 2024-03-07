McFarlane Toys Launches The First Fallout Collectibles Based On The TV Series

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Last month, McFarlane Toys announced a partnership with Amazon MGM Studios and Bethesda to develop a new line of Fallout collectibles inspired by the upcoming live-action television series, which got its first trailer this morning. Given that the Fallout show debuts on Prime Video on April 12th, it's no surprise that we didn't have to wait long to see what McFarlane Toys came up with.

Some fans will undoubtedly be disappointed that these Fallout collectibles are 6-inch posed figures in the Movie Maniacs lineup, meaning that they don't feature much (if any) articulation. However, they are limited edition releases with runs of only 3750 to 5600 units. They also include loads of detail along with a scenic backdrop for display, an art card, and s secret bonus item. Pre-orders for the Fallout Movie Maniacs collection are expected to go live at 9am PT / 12pm ET today, March 7th, and you'll be able to find them via the links below. Note that US shipping is free on orders $79+ at Entertainment Earth.

What Is the Fallout TV Show About?

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The Fallout series will star Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O'Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones. The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nolan directed the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces, along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Fallout TV Series Release Date

Fallout's premiere episode will be released through Amazon Prime on April 12th. The show will be set in the same universe as the games, and Wagner previously noted at CCXP that the showrunners approached the series as if it were "Fallout 5." This means the series will feature an all-new cast of characters, with elements that call back to the games. It's an interesting approach, and it should make it easier for both existing fans and newcomers to get into the world. This also means the show will be able to surprise even longtime Fallout fans, as they won't have an idea about the character's fates from the games, as they do with The Last of Us.

To replicate the feel of the Fallout games and the RPG genre, the showrunners will have the series following three main characters: Lucy (a Vault Dweller), Maximus (a Brotherhood of Steel member), and a Ghoul.



