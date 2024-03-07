Fallout Fans Surprised With Free Download to Celebrate TV Show Trailer

The first full trailer for the upcoming Fallout TV show from Amazon released today. It is still early, but so far it seems the Internet is pleased with the adaptation, including the Fallout part of the Internet, the most important part of the Internet in this case. The general consensus seems to be it could look better, but for a TV adaptation of a video game, it looks better than most. Whatever camp you fall in on the new trailer, if you're on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, you have even more to celebrate today.

More specifically, it seems Xbox has taken advantage of owning the rights to Fallout and gone ahead and got Xbox console users a special dynamic theme to dress their home screens up with. And unlike most dynamic themes released on Xbox, this one actually has a noticeable about of dynamism. That said, it is also quite dark, which won't be great for spaces with lots of natural light as it will reflect heavy.

Unfortunately, there is no signature Fallout-style music that accompanies the dynamic background. Xbox has yet to match what the PS4 achieved in this regard by adding music to the backgrounds. Whether this will ever change, we don't know. Whatever the case, below you can check out the theme for yourself, courtesy of the official X account for the Fallout series.

Oh, the wonders you’ll see.



The @Falloutonprime Dynamic Background is now available for free on Xbox Series X|S consoles. pic.twitter.com/TbKZA6TgFB — Fallout (@Fallout) March 7, 2024

As noted, this dynamic background is 100 percent free. How long it is going to be available for though, we don't know. This information isn't disclosed. So far, during the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S generation -- which is to say since late 2020 -- every dynamic background that has been released for the pair of consoles has remained available in perpetuity. That said, it's been a few years, so this pattern hasn't really been tested yet, as you would expect the themes to be available for at least a few years.

For more Fallout coverage -- including all of the latest Fallout news, all of the latest Fallout rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Fallout deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think.