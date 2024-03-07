Helldivers 2 Reveals New Weapons and Armor Releasing Soon

Arrowhead Studios has revealed a ton of new weapons and armor that will be dropping into Helldivers 2 in the coming week. Since its launch nearly one month ago, Arrowhead has pushed out numerous updates for its new co-op shooter that have helped alleviate many problems that players have run into. Now, with Helldivers 2 in a much more stable state than it once was, Arrowhead is turning its focus balance changes and adding wholly new content that players can experience.

Going live next week on March 14, a new Warbond will be added to Helldivers 2. This Warbond is titled "Cutting Edge" and is set to come with three new pieces of armor, four new guns, and an additional stun grenade that can all be used in combat. Most of these new items for Helldivers 2 happen have electrical properties of some sort. Additionally, the game's new pistol can be used to simply slice through bugs and bots with ease.

Since all of these weapons and armor are being added to Helldivers 2 as part of a Warbond, it means that not all players will be able to obtain this gear for free. Instead, players will have to spend their own premium currency on the Cutting Edge Warbond to snag this gear for themselves. Premium currency in Helldivers 2 can either be earned by spending real-world money, or it can be obtained by completing various in-game objectives.

You can get a look at all of this new gear in action in Helldivers 2 via the new trailer below. Additionally, you can read Arrowhead's own description of the new items at the bottom of the page.

New EX Series Armor

EX-03 Prototype 3: Includes a rubber underlayer for insulation. Handy, really, as this prototype's wires operate at a shocking 400,000 volts.

Includes a rubber underlayer for insulation. Handy, really, as this prototype's wires operate at a shocking 400,000 volts. EX-16 Prototype 16: Warning: Electric arc generates a strong magnetic field. Avoid use while near stapled paperwork.

Warning: Electric arc generates a strong magnetic field. Avoid use while near stapled paperwork. EX-00 Prototype X: The end result of several billion Super Credits and 12 years of research into creating "the Soldier of Tomorrow". Show us it was worth it.

New Weapons