‘Fallout 76’ Secret Ending Debunked

Earlier in the month we shared a pretty impressive Fallout 76 fan venture that set out to prove that there was a secret ending to the game based on the Scorched Queen and fissures. The means to test this out were immense, and the player enlisted the help of others to help prove his theory. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like there was a happy ending.

So what was the general context around Reddit user ‘International_XT’ and their original find? “Having grown bored of always nuking either Whitesprings or Fissure Prime, I have taken it upon myself to nuke other parts of the map,” reads the forum post. “I was curious to see what would happen, and I think I may potentially have stumbled into something significant. This ties together the task set to us by the Overseer, the plan Paladin Taggerdy hinted at during her conversation with Maxson on the holotape labeled The Nuclear Option, the ultimate failure of Operation Touchdown, and Santiago’s desperate attempt to stop Eckhart from unleashing the scorchbeasts on the world.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The poster then went into a backstory explanation for Fallout 76, a game that actually hosts a pretty interesting narrative if you don’t mind having to hunt for it. For the sake of leaving out the major spoilers, you can read the full backstory here but the TLDR version is that killing the scorchbeast queen was not enough and though the Brotherhood’s involvement was imperative, the disagreements between Paladin Lizzy Taggerdy and Elder Maxson was enough to keep this mystery unsolved – and it looks like it will stay that way.

The Redditor then went on with specific steps regarding what he needed from other players. A Bethesda dev even responded to the original call to arms with encouragement, though she was very clear when she mentioned she wasn’t aware of any secret ending. She even asked which platform players were taking this challenge on so that she could watch.

Alas it was not meant to be and the video at the top of the article explains why. Apparently between the nuked sites and taking down the queen, there was nothing more to the tale than what has already been seen … at least at this time. Other players are continuing to test this theory out … you know, it case it was super hidden.

As for the game itself, Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Thoughts on the state of the game and the debunked ending? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Thanks, PC Gamer!