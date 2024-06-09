Fallout 76: Skyline Valley Is Coming This Week

Bethesda Game Studios have announced during the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase that the next major update for Fallout 76 will be available for free across all platforms beginning this Wednesday, June 12th, ushering in Season 17 to the live service game. While previous updates to the game over its nearly six years in existence have consistently brought exciting new content to the game for players to adventure through Appalachia in their own way, this particular update is monumental given that it brings the first map expansion to the region, featuring the beautiful Shenandoah landscape.

Check out the trailer for Skyline Valley showcased during the Xbox event:

The announcement from Bethesda offers a bit of an insight into what players can expect from Skyline Valley, reading "For the first time, Skyline Valley expands the map of Fallout 76 southward to the brand-new Shenandoah region where players investigate the cause of an electrical storm circling overhead and unveil the mystery around Vault 63 where they will meet its dwellers and discover a shocking new Ghoul type – The Lost."

Last week Bethesda released a trailer for the upcoming Season 17, showcasing the themed rewards that will be available for players to add to their inventory. Fallout 76 – Season 17: Pioneer Scouts Skyline Valley brings plenty of items for players to use to uphold the Pioneer Scouts principals – survival, teamwork, research, discovery, and innovation – many of which are appropriately themed for the summer. Items include a vintage camper, outdoor movie poster, and canoe for Fallout 1st subscribers to Pioneer Scouts paint schemes for Power Armor and inner tube chairs for all.

Fallout 76 players with a Fallout 1st subscription will have the Season Pass available to them by default as part of their subscription, and if you're not a subscriber you can purchase the pass in the Atomic Shop. As for additional announcements on live service Bethesda Games in the future during the Xbox Games Showcase, you can experience The Elder Scrolls Online subscription for free for a limited time to celebrate the game's tenth anniversary. To circle back to additional announcements from Fallout 76 specifically

"When the bombs get to droppin', don't come a-knockin'!" Excited to go camping in Fallout 76's Skyline Valley with y'all when Season 17 rolls in this Wednesday, where we'll have an electric time in Skyline Valley!