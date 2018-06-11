Fallout 76 Gameplay Trailer and Multiplayer Details Revealed

Bethesda just unveiled a brand new trailer and tons of new details about Fallout 76, the mysterious new “soft-core” survival online RPG. Sounds crazy right?! Check out the new footage above, and keep reading to learn more.

Bethesda’s Todd Howard mentioned during the Xbox segment for the next Fallout that this is the prequel of all prequels – the title that started it all. More than that, the next installment is going to be the biggest game yet – way bigger than that of Fallout 4! With expansive that open world was, that means there is going to be tons to do!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game is always online, and when you meet new characters in this mysterious new world, those characters will be real people. This is still an RPG at its core, with quests and levels, but it’s also a great social experiment.

Whether you decide to explore this dangerous and exciting new world alone or with friends, your adventures will take you across the land of West Virginia, and indeed, it was revealed that real West Virginia folklore inspired certain monsters and quests in the game. There will be six distinct regions, each with its own aesthic, opportunities, and risks.

The team behind Fallout also mentioned that they were very careful taking in feedback with Fallout 4, especially regarding immersion. Because of that, those initial worries during the teaser can be eased a bit. Though they are making a few new bold moves, it seems to be in the mind of a phenomenal RPG experience for gamers. Bethesda hasn’t let us down yet, it’s looking like they aren’t slowing down any time soon!

So what is Fallout 76? The Vault 76 that is the center was first introduced back in Fallout 3:

“The Vault-Tec terminal in the Citadel lists Vault 76 as a “control” vault, with 500 occupants. The vault was designed to open 20 years after a nuclear war, and was among the seventeen known control vaults, meaning that it was used as a baseline to compare to experimental vaults. It is also mentioned in one of the alien captive recorded logs (no.13) recorded by Giles Wolstencroft, a Vault-Tec official who was abducted while inspecting the vault’s construction site. In Fallout 4, the newsreader in the prologue mentions Vault 76 debuting in 2076 in honor of America’s tercentenary when discussing Vault-Tec’s plans to expand.”

Bethesda’s Todd Howard will also be hosting a “The Making of Fallout 76″ panel at the E3 coliseum hosted by Geoff Keighley. The special stage is a recent addition to the showcase, closing that gap between developers, creators, and fans.

According to a recent post on the official E3 Facebook page:

“Join Todd Howard, Game Director at Bethesda Game Studios, and Danny O’Dwyer, creator of Noclip, for the live premiere of Noclip’s behind the scenes documentary into the development of Fallout 76. After the screening, participate in a live Q&A session with Todd and Danny.”

How excited are we for Fallout 76?! Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!