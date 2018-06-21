Fallout Players Building Their Own Version of Fallout 76

With Fallout 76 on the horizon, many players aren’t quite sure how to react to the news that the newest title in the franchise will be online. Though it is small 12-30 player servers on a map four times larger than that of Fallout 4, many are retaining their reservations about what Vault 76 has to offer fans. Because of this, many are taking the matter into their own hands by actually creating their own version of the game utilizing actual scrapped material from the title itself.

In the documentary series in the video above, the developers over at Bethesda have showcased what went into the making of Fallout 76. From there, creative gamers took the digital material seen and began their journey of recreation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This group of Redditors, seen here, have come together to start the process and step-by-step instructions on their creationary journey can be witnessed. From Ferris Wheel talk, to tackling those Water Towers – even Summerville, they’re committed! You can even take a look at their latest map update below:

Check out the rest of their work and progress here. I don’t know about you, but I’m interested in seeing where this goes! And who knows? Perhaps they will fall in love with the actual Fallout 76 and then we’ve got even more Fallout love to go around!

Bethesda’s Todd Howard mentioned during the Xbox segment for the next Fallout that this is the prequel of all prequels – the title that started it all. More than that, the next installment is going to be the biggest game yet – way bigger than that of Fallout 4! With expansive that open world was, that means there is going to be tons to do!

The game is always online, and when you meet new characters in this mysterious new world, those characters will be real people. This is still an RPG at its core, with quests and levels, but it’s also a great social experiment.

Whether you decide to explore this dangerous and exciting new world alone or with friends, your adventures will take you across the land of West Virginia, and indeed, it was revealed that real West Virginia folklore inspired certain monsters and quests in the game. There will be six distinct regions, each with its own aesthic, opportunities, and risks.

The team behind Fallout also mentioned that they were very careful taking in feedback with Fallout 4, especially regarding immersion. Because of that, those initial worries during the teaser can be eased a bit. Though they are making a few new bold moves, it seems to be in the mind of a phenomenal RPG experience for gamers. Bethesda hasn’t let us down yet, it’s looking like they aren’t slowing down any time soon!

So what is Fallout 76? The Vault 76 that is the center was first introduced back in Fallout 3:

“The Vault-Tec terminal in the Citadel lists Vault 76 as a “control” vault, with 500 occupants. The vault was designed to open 20 years after a nuclear war, and was among the seventeen known control vaults, meaning that it was used as a baseline to compare to experimental vaults. It is also mentioned in one of the alien captive recorded logs (no.13) recorded by Giles Wolstencroft, a Vault-Tec official who was abducted while inspecting the vault’s construction site. In Fallout 4, the newsreader in the prologue mentions Vault 76 debuting in 2076 in honor of America’s tercentenary when discussing Vault-Tec’s plans to expand.”

Fallout 76 release on November 14th on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.