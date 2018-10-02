‘Fallout: Miami’ September Update Reveals Funny Little Lifeguards, New Vehicles, and More

There are so many amazing projects out there from passionate fans that we can’t help but to share the wealth with other ambitious fans! One of those projects takes Bethesda’s Wasteland to all new heights is that of Fallout Miami and now we’ve got a brand new video as well as a new September update from the team!

“Summer might be saying goodbye, but we’re still around and we’ve got another Fallout: Miami progress update for you,” began the team’s latest update on their website. “This one’s going to be a bit more lighthearted, we’re not sharing too much new lore in September, just some fun stuff we think you’ll enjoy”

They added, “Sticking to themes of summer and sides of our project we haven’t talked about in a while—we have a new issue of Miami Mornings to showcase. This one is all about the beach and will come with an appropriate sunlight based perk. We’ll talk more about that once we’ve shown you all five issues of the magazine.” The cover was illustrated by Laura Escoin:

In addition to a new switchblade weapon that will be introduced into the gme, the team also revealed their floor-mounted automated turrets designed by ‘Coolest Guy’, “You might remember the automated turrets from the Capital Wasteland, they’ll be making an appearance in Miami as well. While we are certainly working on new stuff for the Enclave, it’s important for us to include things that are iconic and memorable.”

And of course, the new vehicle which the team couldn’t wait to show off, “Some of you noticed that the design is a little different from what you would expect for a piece of pre-war military hardware. The reason for that is that this isn’t, strictly speaking, pre-war military hardware, though we understand how the paintjob might give that impression. We’ll talk more about the design and lore behind it in the future.”

There was also the inclusion of a design that started out as a fan-submission but ended up being loved by the entire team: The lifeguard Protectron:

To read even more about this incredible project currently in the works, you can check out the full blog post on their website right here! You can even take a listen to the mod’s soundtrack if you find yourself missing Summertime.