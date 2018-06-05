Fallout: Miami Shares Summer-Themed Update

In case you couldn’t tell, we really like Fallout over here at ComicBook. While we await more news on Fallout 76, let’s take a look at the latest update on another project that has our eye – one that is being developed by dedicated fans with Bethesda’s blessing: Fallout: Miami.

According to the creative team’s latest update:

“Little bit of a preface—we’ll be revealing one of the various groups you’ll encounter in the vacation wasteland, a tribe specifically, one that lives on the beach. As with any thematically distinct location, you want to have some fitting music, and Sean “Accidental Aggro” Battista has provided just that. This track will play in a village known as The Bungo.”

They also showcased some of the ways they are bringing Summer into the Wasteland, even with festive drinks to cool you down and radiate you up:

The team also provided never-before-seen details on a group of people players will encounter, looking appropriately tribe-like in both their appearance and hunting style. According to the team:

“They’re called Tide Riders, a tribe of surfer-hunter-gatherers that live in a pre-war bungalow village. These beachcombers can trace their origins back to the Great War itself, when their survivor community was originally formed. Generally peaceful, they spend most of their time surfing and tending to their community.”

They added, “Contact with outsiders is rare and mostly limited to trade at the Driftwood Trade Post, where you can expect to get a good deal on salted fish and various other crafted or scavenged goods. Their culture centers around the practice of Soul Surfing, a spiritual experience in which one can find meaning by riding the gnarliest waves this side of the apocalypse. Unlike nearby Havana, Miami may not have been the hottest surf spot before the Great War, but the weather ain’t what it used to be, a fact much appreciated by the leader, founder and spiritual guide of the Tide Riders.”

“Their leader is Max Guru. He used to be a young man from California, enjoying the autumn surf scene in Havana. When an earthquake shook Cuba, he did the only thing he could have—he rode the wave. Wiping out is a bad thing, even worse when there’s radiation and you get pushed into the Atlantic.” T

‘The ocean smiled on Max, and he washed up in Miami a few days later. The experience had changed him, in more ways than one. He was now a ghoul and convinced his survival was a sign that he had a divine mission—ride the biggest wave, as big as the one that nearly killed him, ride The Big Kahuna. He made his home in a bungalow and devoted himself to surfing, more than he already had, that is. The apocalypse didn’t seem to bother him too much, though he did offer shelter to other stranded tourists, who eventually took to his talk of surfing and the ocean. When decades passed, and he hadn’t died, the members of the isolated community began to venerate him as a holy figure, giving him the name Max Guru.”

For more info on the weapon reskins, more about the environment, and full details on the artists behind this amazing concept art, please check out their official website right here to learn more!

