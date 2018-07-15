Fallout: New California Board Game Revealed

The Wasteland has never been so sunny! Well, at least as sunny as California! The usually vibrant and cheerful state has become a desolate radioactive wasteland and now players at home can experience it first hand with a brand new expansion to their original Fallout board game: New California!

According to Fantasy Flight, “The New California expansion brings all-new challenges to the irradiated landscape inspired by Bethesda’s blockbuster video game series, inviting you cover even more ground when you return to the four scenarios you experienced in Fallout: The Board Game or enter sunny New California in two brand-new scenarios. While you’re on these adventures, you can visit some of the most memorable locations from throughout the Fallout series, plumbing the depths of The Hole, breaking into the Lost Hills Bunker, or venturing into the imposing Cathedral.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The twelve new map tiles bring even more into the tabletop experience, allowing fans to meet even more companions, take on new vaults, and get that loot that will help them survive in the post-apocalyptic wasteland. “New California brings five new survivors to Fallout—each of them ready to comb the irradiated landscape for loot. Determined to live on their own terms, the Enclave Deserter has cut ties with their past life. Luckily, they’ve only decided to ditch the Enclave itself and not their advanced power armor. Not only does this gear provide protection from whatever mutated beasts they may encounter, it also gives them extra XP when they kill an enemy.”

The team over at FF also revealed more about the NCR Ranger and her incredibly valuable knowledge about this dangerous territory, “she can pick a more advantageous starting position at the beginning of the game and move across the rough hills of New California faster than the other survivors. Tired of performing chores for a master who’s unlikely to ever return, Mister Handy has decided to set off on his own. Fortunately for him, one man’s junk is Mister Handy’s treasure and there’s plenty of junk to be found across the wasteland. Mister Handy can use Junk cards to repair himself and upgrade his defenses and, thanks to his many limbs, he has plenty of space in his inventory to carry a lot of junk.”

Equipped with an impressive arsenal that is guaranteed to cause some massive damage, but don’t expect this character to play like a social butterfly – she likes to wander alone. Not like the Caravan Merchant, who draws friends in by the dozens with all of their caps. This class starts off the game with extra caps and more opportunties than usual to earn even more.

But what does this experience have to offer players? Fantasy explains, “Humankind has risen from the ashes of the old world into a weird world full of danger and—if you’re brave or foolish enough—opportunity. The New California expansion provides plenty of opportunity to make a name for yourself across its two new scenarios. The first opens as a secret power grows in the background threatening the grip the Brotherhood of Steel paladins have on the wasteland here. Could this new presence be related to the rumors of mutants and experiments gone mad? Before pledging allegiance to either side, you need to know more about the Brotherhood and the mysterious Unity.”

With new rules, a new setting, and way more narrative choices, this is the perfect expansion for those that really love the Fallout franchise. “A new land of opportunity awaits you. It might also be filled with radiation and hideous monsters, but what’s an accomplishment without a little challenge? It’s time to head into the wasteland. Welcome to New California!”

Interested in adding this to your game experience? You can order your own copy right here!

Like tabletop, or just want to talk RPGs in general? You can follow the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.