Happy Birthday, ‘Fallout: New Vegas’

It’s been eight years since we took to the Mojave Desert in Obsidian’s take on the Fallout franchise with New Vegas and it’s been eight years of us begging for a sequel! Though a sequel is unlikely to happen, we can at least celebrate the anniversary of an amazing RPG adventure – one that has inspired incredible mods, cosplays, and other games of a similar tone!

Howdy, partner! Happy 8th Anniversary to #FalloutNewVegas and all the Couriers who have wandered the Mojave Wasteland since. pic.twitter.com/cLRIDRs0JX — Obsidian (@Obsidian) October 19, 2018

Fallout: New Vegas wins hands-down when it comes to the way missions were set up. The overall infrastructure was much more appealing to the standard RPG player and the characters themselves were much more engaging. There was absolutely no shortage of things to do in the Mojave Desert, simply walk up to a passerby and undertake a brand new quest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though the world progression was a bit rushed, as the developers themselves have already stated numerous times, it was still an incredibly cheeky adventure that had amazing finds throughout the Wasteland, and characters that RPG fans won’t soon forget.

Obsidian had previously mentioned that they weren’t ready for Fallout: New Vegas to be their last game in the Fallout-verse and with how many treasured this title, the studio definitely has more than enough player support. Alas, it is not meant to be – at least not yet – but we can enjoy what the high-stakes survival world had to offer. 8 years down, many more to go!

Don’t have Fallout: New Vegas yet? Here’s what you need to know about the highly esteemed role-playing adventure:

“It’s the kind of town where you dig your own grave prior to being shot in the head and left for dead…and that’s before things really get ugly. It’s a town of dreamers and desperados being torn apart by warring factions vying for complete control of this desert oasis. It’s a place where the right kind of person with the right kind of weaponry can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way.

“As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon drenched Vegas Strip, you’ll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare “winner takes all” and crown yourself the King of New Vegas in this follow-up to the 2008 videogame of the year, Fallout 3.”