This Fallout: New Vegas Mod Breathes Fresh Life Into the Mojave Desert

The process of modding, or in-game modification, is an awesome way for fans of any game to revisit their favourites while still offering a new experience. With Bethesda’s Fallout franchise being up there as one of the greatest in the RPG community, there is a plethora of mods available to bring a new lease on life in the Wasteland. Such is the case with this rad (see what we did there?) mod that takes what players loved of Fallout: New Vegas and makes it even better visually.

The mod in question is called the ‘Reshade Preset Ultra Sharp for New Vegas’ and it’s exactly what the name suggests. A simple reshading can go a long way, offering a far more crisp visual appeal to the world of the desecrated Mojave desert.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This particular Fallout: New Vegas mod comes with 9 different presents. To learn more about the mod, and how to install it yourself, you can check out the official Nexus Mod listing page right here. As far as the game itself goes, Fallout: New Vegas first debuted back in 2010 from Obsidian Entertainment and offered a new take on the Fallout franchise. The post-apocalyptic experience is available on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Steam – though mod support is only accessible through Steam.

Haven’t had a chance to play this particular RPG experience in the Mojave Desert yet? You should! For more about Fallout: New Vegas itself from Obsidian Entertainment:

“Welcome to Vegas. New Vegas It’s the kind of town where you dig your own grave prior to being shot in the head and left for dead…and that’s before things really get ugly. It’s a town of dreamers and desperados being torn apart by warring factions vying for complete control of this desert oasis. It’s a place where the right kind of person with the right kind of weaponry can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way.

As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon drenched Vegas Strip, you’ll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare “winner takes all” and crown yourself the King of New Vegas.”

For more modding recs, you can contact the author of the story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy. She’ll always have something new!