Fallout TV Show Seemingly Wraps Filming

It looks like Amazon Prime Video's upcoming TV show based on the Fallout video game series has now wrapped filming. Following its announcement all the way back in 2020, Fallout finally began filming last summer under the air of secrecy. And while fans are still eagerly waiting to get their first major glimpse of what this live-action version of Fallout will look like, it seems like we're now inching closer to an eventual trailer.

In a recent post on Instagram, Fallout star Walton Goggins made it known that he had finished up his own part of filming on the series. Goggins didn't clarify whether or not filming on Fallout overall had now been completed, but given that he is one of the lead actors in the show, it seems likely that the biggest phase of production is now done. Speaking about Fallout as a whole, Goggins didn't add much else about the show but he did go on to describe it as a "f**king tsunami".

As mentioned, much of the development of Fallout has been kept very under wraps by those at Amazon and Bethesda. Currently, it's known that the show will follow a story that isn't based on any one entry in the Fallout video game franchise. That being said, set images that have leaked have shown that the series seems to be taking quite a bit of inspiration from Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, in particular. Given that these are the most popular installments in the Fallout saga, it's not shocking to see that Amazon Studios is basing its own version of the world on these titles.

Fallout doesn't yet have a launch window of any sort, but it seems like the series could end up hitting Prime Video in late 2023 or early 2024. Outside of Goggins, the series will also star Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Mike Doyle, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten.

