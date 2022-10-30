Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease

After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.

In the video, which you can watch below, various producers and designers at Bethesda talk about bringing Fallout to TV. Near the end, Jonathan Nolan appears on the set of the series, and a figure in power armor off-camera hands him a Nuka-Cola. Take a look!

"When we think about Fallout and its future, obviously there will be more games in the future. In the near future, something that's brand new that I'm super excited about is the TV show," Bethesda Studios executive producer Todd Howard says in the video. "A lot of movie producers and stuff were like, 'Hey, this would be a great, great movie.' And for 10 years plus, we said no. Just wasn't the right fit."

"It's fun to see," adds Fallout franchise co-creator Tim Cain. "Im glad something, an IP I helped make has grown and turned into this franchise. I mean, we're getting a TV show."

Istvan Pelz, Bethesda Game Studios art director, appears in the video to talk about the actual design of the TV show. According to Pelz, the series stays very true to the original concept behind the games.

"I've actually been blown away by how much they've stuck with out original visions and designs on the visual side, of our world building in the games directly translating to the screen," he says. "It's reassuring that we got it right the first time. Like our approach to Fallout was correct, and it's the way forward, even making the jump to another medium."

