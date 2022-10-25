Fallout TV Series First Look Revealed by Amazon

Amazon revealed a first look at its upcoming Fallout TV show this week as part of the 25th anniversary of the survival game series. The stylized shot from the show depicts one of the key parts of Bethesda's Fallout games – the moment a massive vault door rolls back and reveals the outside world, a moment typically reserved for the opening segments of the Fallout games. No other details regarding a release date or anything else related to Amazon's Fallout show were shared, however.

The image seen below is all Fallout fans have to go off of for now until Amazon shares something else, but hopefully these sorts of teasers and inside looks at the show will only ramp up more now that the first look has been revealed. We see several Vault Dwellers inside of a vault staring ahead at the opened vault door with a silhouette looming in the light.

This teaser naturally raises some questions about what's shown here. is this someone taking their first steps out of the vault and pausing for one last look back, or is it someone who's opened up the vault doors and are stepping inside for the first time? Given how the outline of the stranger looks like they're wearing something other than a Vault Suit and has a Pip-Boy on their wrist and a weapon at their hip, it seems like the latter in this case. Vault Dwellers typically don't open the doors up for just anyone in the Fallout games given that the vaults are their safe havens, and the person on the far left certainly seems surprised to see whoever this is.

We've seen set images for the show before, but this is our first official look at the series. One of the more recent images from the show shared unofficially teased a vault location as well, but now we've seen the real thing.

Elsewhere in Fallout land, Bethesda has been celebrating the series' anniversary with a number of announcements and reveals. These include the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S update for Fallout 4 which is coming next year among other things.

Amazon's Fallout TV show does not yet have a release date but is expected to release at some point in 2023.