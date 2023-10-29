Fallout: New Vegas Fans Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry Following Death

Fallout: New Vegas fans are reflecting on Matthew Perry's role as Benny in the 2010 RPG following the actor's death. Matthew Perry had a pretty legendary acting career as he was in one of the most-watched and beloved television shows of all-time, Friends. The series catapulted a lot of its starts into fame and gave them the opportunity to continue working on a sizable scale after the show had concluded. The series has also had incredibly long legs, partially thanks to streamers like Netflix allowing it to stay relevant with younger audiences who may not have been old enough to watch the sitcom back when it first aired in the 90s and early 2000s.

After Friends, Matthew Perry would go on to act in a bunch of films and later, be one of the primary antagonists in Fallout: New Vegas. As the story goes, the actor was such a big fan of Fallout 3, that he injured his hands from excessively playing it. He went on Ellen DeGeneres show and gave her a signed copy of the game with an Xbox 360, despite having no affiliation with it besides being a hardcore fan. Sometime after that, he was cast as Benny in Fallout: New Vegas. Benny is portrayed as a well-dressed, smooth-talking, power-hungry man who ends up shooting the protagonist at the start of the game and setting the events of the story in motion. You can encounter him a number of times later in the game, but how you choose to deal with him is ultimately up to you.

Unfortunately, Matthew Perry died this weekend at age 54 from a reported drowning. Fans of his quickly took to social media after the news broke to pay tribute to the late actor. While there were a ton of posts about Friends, there was also a sizable outpouring of love for Matthew Perry's role as Benny in Fallout: New Vegas. As more people have shared memories of this role, other people have been surprised to learn Perry was the one voicing the silver-tongued backstabber.