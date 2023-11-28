New Fallout Photos Give Best Look Yet at Amazon Prime TV Series

Fallout fans finally got a better look at Amazon's new Fallout TV show this week via some new photos that give us our best look yet at the post-apocalyptic world and the inhabitants created for Prime Video's version of it. That includes a new look at Walton Goggins who's taken on the lead role of a character aptly named "Ghoul," another lead, Lucy, who's played by Yellowjackets star Ella Purnell, and the Brotherhood of Steel clad in the series' iconic Power Armor. The show itself is scheduled to release months from now in April 2024 which should allow for plenty of time for more previews like these new photos, too.

The new Fallout show comes from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, two names known for the creation of HBO's Westworld, and it features a setup that should be very familiar to those who've played the Fallout games. Purnell's character, Lucy, is the daughter of her Vault 33's overseer who's played by Kyle MacLachlan, is forced to leave the Vault to embark on a rescue mission and thus encounters the dangers of the Fallout wasteland for the first time. Meanwhile, you've got people like Goggins' character, Ghoul, who's named such because he's one of the Ghouls from the Fallout series meaning that he was formerly a human who became so irradiated that it altered him entirely. Contrasting Purnell's character, he's a sharpshooter who has been around for centuries, and in an interview with Variety, Nolan compares Ghoul to something of the poet Virgil in Dante's Inferno in that he's "our guide and our protagonist" through the series.

"Walton's equally adept at drama and comedy, which is so difficult," Nolan told Variety. "There is a chasm in time and distance between who this guy was and who he's become, which for me creates an enormous dramatic question: What happened to this guy? So we'll walk backwards into that."

As for the new images, we've gotten a look at nine different views into the world of Amazon's Fallout show. Those new images can be seen below, and Prime Video subscribers can expect to see the series land on the streaming platform on April 12th.