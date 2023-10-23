Fallout TV Show Premiere Date Announced by Prime Video

At long last, Amazon Prime Video has today announced the premiere date for Fallout, which is the upcoming TV series based on Bethesda's highly popular video game series. All the way back in 2020, Amazon revealed that it was partnering with Bethesda to develop a TV show set within the Fallout universe. Since that time, filming ended up finally kicking off in 2022 and eventually wrapped up in 2023, which has since led to fans eagerly waiting to receive more information about the show. Luckily, new details have now emerged as fans now have an official date to circle on the calendar.

Unveiled to coincide with "Fallout Day," which happens each year to celebrate the Fallout series at large, Prime Video shared that Fallout will premiere next year on April 12, 2024. This announcement was made alongside a new teaser for the show that resembled the same iconic look from the Pip-Boy, which is an interactive item from the Fallout video games. Outside of this lone announcement, though, nothing else tethered to Fallout was shown for the time being.

"Set in the future post-apocalyptic Los Angeles and world of Fallout, the series is an original story based on Fallout that will be part of the canon of the games," says the first official synopsis of the show. "The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld. It will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide."

"The series cast includes Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), Aaron Moten (Emancipation), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time)."

Fallout TV Show's First Trailer Still Not Revealed

(Photo: Bethesda)

Although there is now a premiere date for Fallout, Prime Video strangely hasn't revealed the first trailer for the show just yet. Earlier this year during Gamescom, a teaser for the series was shown off privately to a small group of viewers. Eventually, this footage ended up leaking online and gave fans a couple of small glimpses of the look and tone of Fallout. At this point in time, though, this teaser trailer hasn't been released in an official capacity, meaning that we're still waiting for Prime Video to show off something more substantial.

Given that we now have a release date for Fallout, though, it seems quite likely that we'll receive a trailer for the show in the weeks or months ahead. One potential location that Prime Video could choose to show a trailer for Fallout would be at The Game Awards, which is taking place in early December. In recent years, The Game Awards has become a bigger venue for trailers tied to multimedia projects that are associated with video games. Regardless of when and where the first trailer for Fallout does end up getting shown off, we'll be sure to share it with you immediately here on ComicBook.com when it's live.