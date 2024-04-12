Fallout's TV Story Shares a Key Plot Point With Fallout 3

Prime Video's highly anticipated Fallout TV series, which debuted on Wednesday night, is designed to be a compliment to the beloved video game franchise it's based on. The series takes place in a different setting than most of the games, featuring all-new characters and conflicts, but it's still a canonized part of the Fallout universe. For the most part, it doesn't connect directly to the events of the games. That said, fans of Fallout 3 will immediately recognize how the hit 2008 video game inspired Amazon's TV series in a major way.

At the very beginning of the Fallout series, we meet Lucy (Ella Purnell) who is one of the main protagonists of the entire show. By the end of the series premiere, it's clear that Lucy's journey is directly influenced by the Lone Wanderer of Vault 101, aka the character you play as in Fallout 3.

Lucy is very much her own character, but it's her story that gets a boost from Fallout 3. Lucy begins the series as a resident of Vault 33, naive to what sort of world sits above the surface. Her father, who happens to be the Overseer of their Vault, is kidnapped after a raider attack and taken up to the wasteland. Her dad was all she and her brother had because their mother died when she was young. Wanting nothing more than to find her father and bring him home, Lucy does the unthinkable and leaves the Vault.

There may be some small tweaks but, in a nutshell, that's about how the story of Fallout 3 begins. Your character is born and raised in Vault 101, by single father because of the death of your mother. When your father, the Vault's leading mind, vanishes without a trace, you head up to the surface to find him.

The parallels between these two protagonist's journeys are a great way for the series to connect with fans of the Fallout franchise that began with Fallout 3 (a large chunk of the fanbase). With the series set on the opposite side of the country as Fallout 3, and the overall stories covering different topics, paying homage to the Lone Wanderer's first chapter helps make the story seem familiar enough that you immediately associate it with the fames. It's also different enough from those games that it never feels like a copy.

What do you think of the Fallout TV series so far? Let us know in the comments!