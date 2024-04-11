Fallout Soundtrack: Every Song Featured in the TV Series

Amazon's highly anticipated TV adaptation of the Fallout video game franchise has finally arrived, with all eight episodes of the series debuting on Wednesday night. Fans of the Fallout games are obviously excited to see the world of the wasteland come to life, but many have been equally as excited to hear it. The soundtracks to the Fallout games have become iconic for fans, with songs like "I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire" and "Maybe" getting permanently stuck in our heads after hundreds upon hundreds of hours of exploring every nook and cranny of the wasteland.

Fans have been curious as to which songs would be featured in the new TV series. There are four massive games to pull from, each with their own lengthy soundtrack. There is also a ton of music from the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s that none of the games used but would be perfect for the world of Fallout.

So what songs did the series include? We watched through all eight episodes and pulled the names and artists behind each and every song featured in Fallout. 11 of the songs used in the show were previously featured in Fallout video games, while there were a whopping 27 songs that were brand new additions for the TV show.

Below, you can check out the complete list of songs featured in Amazon's Fallout series. Songs that were previously included in the games are noted, along with which games they appeared in. And if you're excited to listen to the sounds of the wasteland now, there's a complete Spotify playlist with all of these songs embedded below.

Editor's Note: Three songs from the show were not available on Spotify and could not be included in the playlist. Those songs are "Robin in the Pine" by Bonnie Guitar; Skitter Skatter by Metrotones; "From the First Hello (to the Last Goodbye)" by Jane Morgan.)