Fallout Soundtrack: Every Song Featured in the TV Series

Amazon's highly anticipated TV adaptation of the Fallout video game franchise has finally arrived, with all eight episodes of the series debuting on Wednesday night. Fans of the Fallout games are obviously excited to see the world of the wasteland come to life, but many have been equally as excited to hear it. The soundtracks to the Fallout games have become iconic for fans, with songs like "I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire" and "Maybe" getting permanently stuck in our heads after hundreds upon hundreds of hours of exploring every nook and cranny of the wasteland.
Fans have been curious as to which songs would be featured in the new TV series. There are four massive games to pull from, each with their own lengthy soundtrack. There is also a ton of music from the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s that none of the games used but would be perfect for the world of Fallout.
So what songs did the series include? We watched through all eight episodes and pulled the names and artists behind each and every song featured in Fallout. 11 of the songs used in the show were previously featured in Fallout video games, while there were a whopping 27 songs that were brand new additions for the TV show.
Below, you can check out the complete list of songs featured in Amazon's Fallout series. Songs that were previously included in the games are noted, along with which games they appeared in. And if you're excited to listen to the sounds of the wasteland now, there's a complete Spotify playlist with all of these songs embedded below.
Editor's Note: Three songs from the show were not available on Spotify and could not be included in the playlist. Those songs are "Robin in the Pine" by Bonnie Guitar; Skitter Skatter by Metrotones; "From the First Hello (to the Last Goodbye)" by Jane Morgan.)
Episode 1
"Orange Colored Sky" by Nat King Cole — Trailer for Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, Fallout 76
"Don't Let the Stars Get In Your Eyes" by Perry Como
"Who Do You Suppose" by Connie Conway
"Some Enchanted Evening" by The Castells
"So Doggone Lonesome" by Johnny Cash (feat. The Tennessee Two)
"All Over Again" by Johnny Cash
"Brighter Side" by Connie Conway
"Crawl Out Through the Fallout" by Sheldon Allman — Fallout 4
Episode 2
"Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall" by The ink Spots & Ella Fitzgerald — Fallout 3, Fallout 4
"Don't Fence Me In" by Bing Crosby & the Andrews Sisters — Fallout 76
"It's a Man" by Betty Hutton — Fallout 4
"I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire" by The Ink Spots — Fallout 3, Fallout 4, Fallout 76
Episode 3
"Maybe" by The Ink Spots — Fallout, Fallout 3, Fallout 4, Fallout 76
"So Doggone Lonesome" by Johnny Cash (feat. The Tennessee Two)
"We'll Meet Again" by The Ink Spots
"Tweedle Dee" by Lavern Baker
"In the Mood" by Glenn Miller
"Act Naturally" by Buck Owens
Episode 4
"Let's Go Sunning" by Jack Shaindlin — Fallout 3
"It Ain't the Meat" by The Swallows
"Journey Into Melody" by Sam Fonteyn
"I Can Dream, Can't I?" The Andrews Sisters
Episode 5
"Henry" by The Jet-Tones
"Robin in the Pine" by Bonnie Guitar
"Ladyfingers" by Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass
"What a Difference a Day Made" by Dinah Washington
"It's Just a Matter of Time" by Brook Benton
Episode 6
"The Theme From 'A Summer Place'" by Percy Faith
"Lonely Hours" by Gene Armstrong and His Texas Nite Hawks
"Summer in Love" by I Marc 4
"Give Me the Simple Life" by June Christy
"Skitter Skatter" by Metrotones
"I'm Tickled Pink" by Jack Shaindlin — Fallout 3
Episode 7
"I'm Tickled Pink" by Jack Shaindlin — Fallout 3
"Sixteen Tons" by Merle Travis — Fallout 76
"Only You" by The Platters
"What a Difference a Day Made" by Dinah Washington
"You're Everything" by The Danleers
"From the First Hello to the Last Goodbye" by Jane Morgan
Episode 8
"I Don't Want to See Tomorrow" by Nat King Cole
"We Three (My Echo, My Shadow, and Me)" by The Ink Spots — Fallout 76