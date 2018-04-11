Far Cry 5 Players Are Petitioning for a New Game Plus Mode

Some Far Cry 5 players who want to see a New Game+ mode added have even gone as far as to start a petition to get the mode added.

The petition was created by a user who goes by the fitting name of “Joseph Seed” on change.org and was shared to the Far Cry subreddit not long after being created. Though the user that posted the petition on Reddit admitted that online petitions don’t always have a huge impact, it appears that other players have also gotten behind the idea of implementing a New Game+ mode. The petition has currently gained 198 signatures at the time this is being written, and while that’s not a huge amount compared to other game-changing petitions, it shows that there’s definitely some interest in the idea.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Calling the game’s open world “incredibly aggressive or incredibly passive,” the petition’s description explains why players want to see the New Game+ mode become a reality.

“Far Cry 5 would hold much more replay value if it had a New Game + system, allow players to reset the world and the story and make the game harder, but keep all their character progression like skills, weapons, vehicles, and clothing,” the petition explains. “FC5 is a game designed for the addition of a NG+ mechanic, it would be easy to implement and would satisfy most players to a much higher standard.”

Those who have signed the petition already voiced their approval for the New Game+ mode with some saying that “there is no action whatsoever” after completing the main game. Others lamented the lack of patrolling enemies that keep the Montana environment a hostile one.

The lack of enemy encounters comes from the game’s region-clearing system where players must take out three different region leaders in order to get to the game’s main baddie, Joseph Seed. These regions start out crawling with enemies that fill outposts and monitor the main roadways, but as you start conquering the areas, the hostile encounters dwindle. Once a region is fully liberated, you’ll find much more assistance from your fellow Montana citizens to fend off the occasional Eden’s Gate patrol. Once you beat all three regions, it’s clear that this mechanic could pose a problem for those who want to continue fighting the cult.

There is an option once to add more enemies once the game is beaten though, but it only affects the cult’s outposts. After completing the final sequences, players have the option of resetting the outposts to make them hostile once again. This doesn’t change life outside of the enemy camps though, so unless you go on a marathon of outpost raids, not much changes.

The petition hasn’t been around for long, so there’s a chance that it’ll start adding more signatures in the future, perhaps enough when combined with other community discussions to warrant a response from Ubisoft about a New Game+ mode in Far Cry 5.