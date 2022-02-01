Far Cry 6 Rambo Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

Far Cry 6’s fourth post-launch update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna alongside some new content. As you can glean from the title of the article, the new content stars Rambo, or more specifically, a superfan of Rambo. The highlight of this content is a singular free mission with references to iconic Rambo moments, but there’s also a new bow that unlocks after completing it.

As for the file size of the update, it varies depending on the platform. On PS4 and PS5, the update is 17-22 and 23 GB, respectively. On Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, it’s 12 and 25 GB, respectively. Lastly, there’s PC. Without the HD texture pack, the update is only 8.64 GB. With the HD texture pack, it’s 12.33 GB.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the update’s complete and official patch notes, courtesy of Ubisoft:

NEW CONTENT:

Rambo All the Blood: How far would you go if you wanted to be Rambo? In “All the Blood”, you will be meet and help a Rambo superfan against the Yaran military in a blood-soaked rampage of vengeance straight out of an 80’s action blockbuster, blending stealth with over-the-top action and references to iconic Rambo moments. Upon completing this free mission, you will unlock the Vengeance Bow, a deadly explosive weapon effective against helicopters and heavy units. Starting today, you will also be able to purchase the Rambo Bundle, giving you access to Rambo-inspired gear to customize their characters with, featuring the iconic gear, weapon, vehicle, and more from cinema’s most notorious guerrilla soldier.

QUALITY-OF-LIFE UPDATES:

Guerilla Camps: We made an update to upgrading your Guerilla Camps while playing co-op. Previously, upgrading your Camp while you were playing with somebody else would trigger a consent popup for other players in the party when you were upgrading a building. With TU4 this is no longer the case, and you can freely upgrade your camp.

Ammunition pick-up from enemies: We have added a notification to the HUD when you are at the maximum ammunition and are trying to loot ammunition from enemies. Previously, you didn’t get any notification and it could be confusing why enemy bodies were highlighted but you wouldn’t receive any loot or notification.

Enemy health bars and icons in vehicles: When dealing with enemies in vehicles it has been a bit difficult to differentiate between the vehicle health, enemy health and enemy type. With TU4 we’re changing the way this is displayed by hiding enemy markers while they are inside of a vehicle, to make fights more readable.

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite respawn loop during the “Paradise Lost” mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause the aim sensitivity to reset when closing the options menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause the HUD to completely disappear under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that caused warning messages to not correctly be affected by the Red Color Group settings in the Colors menu.

Fixed several issues that could cause the game to crash.

Fixed an issue that could cause a host to be unable to kick a client during a co-op session.

Fixed an issue that could cause enemy snipers to infinitely respawn in the restricted areas between Oasis Plains and Palma Forest.

Fixed an issue that could cause enemies to respawn too frequently in the Costa Del Mar area.

Fixed an issue that could cause enemies to respawn too frequently in the Savannah Fields area.

Fixed an issue that could cause the mission not properly ending after completing “Operation National Treasure” after delivering the tank under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that caused the enemy tagging to always be active, even when turning it off in the options menu.

DLC

Fixed an issue that caused the “UI and Fonts scaling” options to not apply to all HUD elements when playing DLC.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to fall out of bounds when interacting with a Memory Link.

Xbox

Fixed an issue that could cause a SNOWSHOE-73FDEEE5 error on Xbox consoles when using the Ubisoft Connect store.

Fixed an issue that could cause a black screen when launching Far Cry 6 on Xbox consoles under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen after launching a DLC.

Xbox Series X | S

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen when starting a Special Operation.

PC

Fixed an issue that could soft lock the game or cause the game to crash if a player clicked the Ubisoft Connect button in the main menu with the Ubisoft Connect disabled.

Far Cry 6 update is available via Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the latest Far Cry game, click here.