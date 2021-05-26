Far Cry 6 Teaser Trailer Released Ahead of Gameplay Reveal

Today, Ubisoft revealed our second-ever look ever at Far Cry 6, its 2021-bound PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia game, and the first mainline release in the series since 2018's Far Cry 5. More specifically Ubisoft has revealed a teaser trailer to whet the appetite of Far Cry fans ahead of the game's worldwide gameplay reveal trailer, which Ubisoft has announced will drop on May 28.

Unfortunately, the teaser trailer really puts the "teaser" into "teaser trailer," which is to say, it's not much. There's not even any footage. What there is though is the game's villain, Anton Castillo, played by the one and only Giancarlo Esposito.

Previously, Ubisoft had only revealed a cinematic tone-piece for the game. In other words, while this isn't much of a new look, it's notable as we haven't seen the game since it was first announced.

Far Cry 6 is set to release worldwide on February 18, 2021 via the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, priced at $60. Meanwhile, if you pre-order any edition of the game you will be rewarded the "Libertad Pack," which includes the "Libertad" outfit for Chorizo and the "Discos Locos" weaponized disc launcher.

"In Far Cry 6, players are immersed in the adrenaline-filled, chaotic world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution," reads an official pitch of the game. "Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Become a guerrilla fighter and burn their regime to the ground. As Dani Rojas (playable as a female or male character), you will help stoke the fires of revolution through guerrilla warfare across the island of Yara, from verdant jungles to the urban streets of the capital city, Esperanza. You’ll use a powerful array of weapons and vehicles, and build a network of allies to fight alongside you, including Fangs for Hire like Chorizo, the dangerously distracting wiener dog. As President Castillo prepares his son Diego, played by Anthony Gonzalez ('Coco'), to succeed him, you will do all you can to ensure his plans don’t come to fruition."

