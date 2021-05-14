Far Cry 6 Release Date Update Shared by Ubisoft

✖

Far Cry 6 is releasing before September 2021, according to Ubisoft. If this release window sounds familiar, it's because Ubisoft gave it to the new Far Cry game a few months ago. During a recent earnings call with investors, Ubisoft reaffirmed the game is still on track to release before the end of September, which may surprise many fans that have been hankering to see the game that has yet to resurface after its reveal last summer.

When exactly the game will release remains to be seen. Technically, it could release tomorrow or it could release right on September 30. As always, we will keep you updated the more we hear about Far Cry 6 and when it will release. That said, don't be surprised if the game misses this window.

From what I've heard, the pandemic has had a substantial impact on the development of Far Cry 6, which was originally scheduled to release back in February. And according to what I've heard, the game was internally aiming to hit sometime in spring following its delay, but it very quickly became obvious this was not going to happen. At this point, I wouldn't be surprised if the game slips to early 2022.

Far Cry 6 is in development for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Below, you can read more about the game:

"Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time," reads an official pitch of the game. "As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their oppressive rule has ignited a revolution. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate your nation. Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara. Employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and animal companions to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground."

For more coverage on Far Cry 6 and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.