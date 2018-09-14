FIFA 19 Demo Now Available

In just two weeks, FIFA 19 will release worldwide, and once again soccer/football players around the world will be chasing down an in-form Sadio Mane card and trying to convince Bayer 04 Leverkusen to give up their most priced possession, Leon Bailey, for a fee that won’t break the bank in career mode.

But before that happens, the annual, two week-early demo has been released and is available for free, for everyone.

As always, the demo offers players a chance to get a taste of the sim before it releases, as well as tour all of the new gameplay changes, which there are a few of.

The biggest change/addition is perhaps the introduction of timed shooting, which allows players more control over how they strike the ball if they can time things right. The new gameplay addition takes a little while to get used to, so best to use the demo as practice before the new game arrives that way you’re rust-free and ready-to-go when it matters.

From what I’ve played of the demo, EA has considerably improved the moment-to-moment gameplay of FIFA 19 from FIFA 18, however, some issues remain, plus some shortcomings elsewhere. Be sure to be on the lookout for our review come launch for more thoughts on the latest installment in the iconic series.

FIFA 19 is slated to release on September 28 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out our previous coverage of it by clicking here.

The following game description accompanies the download of the new demo:

Powered by Frostbite, EA SPORTS FIFA 19 delivers a champion-caliber experience on and off the pitch. Led by the prestigious UEFA Champions League, FIFA 19 offers enhanced gameplay features that allow you to control the pitch in every moment. There are new and unrivaled ways to play, including a dramatic finale to the story of Alex Hunter in The Journey: Champions, a new mode in the ever-popular FIFA Ultimate Team, and more. Champions Rise in FIFA 19.