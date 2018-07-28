EA Wants Fortnite Dances in FIFA 19

Fortnite celebrations were a thing this past year in the soccer world in both domestic leagues around the world and at the World Cup this summer. The most notably case of the crossover was with Antoine Griezmann, who adopted the game’s “Take the L” emote as his go-to goal celebration. The French forward even broke it out during the World Cup final against Croatia.

That said, since Fortnite emotes started making their way into the soccer world, many have wondered, will EA put them, or at least some, in FIFA 19? The answer is probably no, but that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t like to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Okay Cool, Creative Director on the project Matt Prior stressed that he and his team are all about authenticity.

“We’re player first and authenticity first. If you’re seeing it in the real world, we would ideally like to see it in the game, said Prior. “‘It’s in the game’. You know, that whole thing.”

Naturally, Prior was then asked about whether or not EA is thinking about putting in some of the aforementioned Fortnite emotes, and while he noted that they are a “thing” in soccer, there is the obvious problem of licensing issues.

“There might be licensing issues around them, but we are always looking at the real world of football and trying to replicate it as much as possible,” said Prior speaking about Fortnite emotes being made into FIFA 19 goal celebrations.”

Prior went on to point out that it isn’t clear what dances, if any, will have licensing issues, because after all, many are simply modeled after real-life dances that are popular in pop-culture.

In other words, it sounds like there is a chance that Fortnite dances will be in FIFA 19, but at the moment, EA hasn’t added them and has seemingly not fully explored whether or not it could add them or not. Paying Epic Games a licensing fee is surely out of the question, so unless they can be added without the need of a license, it likely won’t happen.

FIFA 19 is in development for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One, and is poised to release worldwide on September 28th.