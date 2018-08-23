‘FIFA 19’ Nintendo Switch Footage Showcases Huge Improvements

When EA Sports released its first FIFA game for Nintendo Switch last year, it garnered pretty solid reactions for the most part. No, it wasn’t as feature-laden as other versions of FIFA 18 at the time, but it got folks excited for the potential of future releases.

And now here we are, a year later, and FIFA 19 is looking like the champ we needed it to be on Nintendo’s system. The publisher recently stopped by Nintendo of Europe’s booth during Gamescom and presented minutes of new gameplay from the forthcoming release, and it looks like it’s making a world of difference.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the video above, with the developers discussing the forthcoming soccer sim while gameplay sits in the lower corner of the screen. We then get a closer look at the game in action on the full screen, and it looks like it moves along beautifully at 60 frames per second.

The animation engine appears to have been overhauled this time around, so the game looks better than ever. Granted, it is zoomed out, so we’re not sure how it’s going to look up close just yet.

The developers also confirmed that not only will Champions League and Europa League will be a part of FIFA 19 on Switch, but you’ll actually be able to challenge players online this time around, a feature that was sorely missing from last year’s edition. Fans should find that to be a crucial addition to the package.

On top of that, the new Kick-Off mode was profiled, along with the new Survival mode, in which you can try to keep the other team from scoring while keeping your lead.

The footage looks great, but we couldn’t help but notice at the top of the screen, you can spot a PlayStation 4 Pro logo next to the Pepsi and Mastercard advertisements alongside the edge of the field. There’s a good chance they’re included because they’re a sponsor of the FIFA league, but some people may notice its awkward placement.

It’s a small thing, though. The main focus here is how FIFA has improved immensely over the past year. You’ll be able to get your kicks with the game when it arrives on Sept. 28 on Nintendo Switch, in both standard and Champions Edition packages. The game will also release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on that day.