FIFA 19 Officially Unveiled; Release Date, Gameplay, Champions League Revealed

Today during its E3 press conference, Electronic Arts finally unveiled FIFA 19 to the world via a new electrifying gameplay trailer featuring some of the world’s best and most popular players showcased in-engine.

To accompany said reveal, it also divulged that the newest installment in the popular soccer sim will arrive on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One this September.

Further, following a leak that EA and FIFA picked up the Champions League license after Pro Evolution Soccer dropped the rights earlier this year, EA confirmed that indeed the Champions League has been picked up, and will be featured in Career Mode and Tournament Mode.

Also, Story Mode has been confirmed to make a return, though EA didn’t divulge any further details on what to expect, suggesting there will be no radical changes on this front.

Additionally, the most recent installment, FIFA 18, sporting its new World Cup update, now has a limited-time demo that is available to download right now for free.

FIFA 19 is poised to release on September 28th via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Its price-point will begin at $59.99 USD. Expect more information and media to be shared throughout the summer in the build-up to launch.

In other recent and related news, EA unsurprisingly revealed that this year’s installment will once again feature Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo on its cover, snubbing Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi in the process.