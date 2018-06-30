Norse Game ‘Fimbul’ Announced for PC and Consoles

Danish developer Zaxis Games and German publisher EuroVideo have announced a new Norse action adventure game styled after a comicbook, called Fimbul.

In development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, the game is currently slated to release sometime this November.

Pitched as a non-linear story that is heavily influenced by player actions, Fimbul follows the journey of a Viking warrior traveling through Midgard to reclaim an ancient artifact that may prevent the end of the world. There’s trolls, jotuns, blizzards, and a ton of violence. In other words, if you like Viking games, good news, because that’s exactly what Fimbul is going to give you.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview from the developer itself:

Derived from the long, cruel winter preceding the Viking apocalypse – better known as Ragnarok by all those au fait with Norse mythology – Fimbul tells the tale of an aging berserker Kveldulver, who travels through the frozen Midgard taking on Trolls and Jotuns to reclaim an ancient artifact that might, just might prevent the end of the world.

It’s a game inspired by the Saxo Grammaticus – the Danish Book of Kings – and intertwines northern European legend with a comic book-style narrative, exploration elements, and a weapons-based combat system.

The non-linear story is heavily influenced by the player’s actions. Thanks to an autosave feature called “The Thread of Life”, players will be able to come back to crucial moments in the story to explore alternative branches at any moment. Fimbul will reward exploring its world with lots of secret areas and encounters that will shine a new light on the background of different characters.

The combat system is designed to be easy to learn but difficult to master. Kveldulver will have to get to grips with a wide variety of weaponry, matching up his arsenal with an array of different enemies taking him on in a range of diverse environments.

On his journey, the berserker will also encounter other Vikings which can be recruited into his party. Players will have to use their Vikings’ individual skills and different items to survive against enemy warriors and dangerous creatures like hungry wolves, monsters, and the giant Jotun.