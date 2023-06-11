Final Fantasy 10 Remake Supposedly in Development, Releasing in 2026

The Final Fantasy franchise has no shortage of beloved games, including Final Fantasy X. Hard as it might be to believe, the game will be turning 25 years old in 2026, and a new rumor suggests that it will receive a remake for the occasion. The rumor started on the ResetEra forums from a poster named "Im a Hero Too," who teased that it will be "the next remake" while stating that they won't be answering any questions about it. The poster's account has since been "closed at user request." Their posts can still be seen through quoted replies, however.

Final Fantasy X was the first game in the franchise to receive a sequel, with Final Fantasy X-2 releasing in 2003. Back in 2021, it was revealed that writer Kazushige Nojima had come up with a synopsis for a third entry in the series, and members of the development team revealed to Famitsu that there was a chance the game could be made some day. However, director Motomu Toriyama was quick to note that "we are not in a phase where we can talk about it, unless we have finished producing FF7 Remake."

The second game in the remake trilogy, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, is set to release in 2024, arriving four years after Final Fantasy VII Remake. At this rate, it's going to be a while before Square Enix finishes the remake trilogy, so it's difficult to say how plausible this rumor is. As Gaming Bolt notes, it's possible a Final Fantasy X remake could be on a smaller scale, closer to what we saw from Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, which was closer to a remaster. That would be a lot more feasible for 2026, while also opening the door for Final Fantasy X-3 at some point down the line.

The ResetEra forums have seen a lot of legitimate leaks over the years, and Final Fantasy X does have a big and passionate fanbase. However, until we get something concrete from Square Enix, readers should definitely take this rumor with a grain of salt!

