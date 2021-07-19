Final Fantasy 10-3 Synopsis Exists

✖

When Final Fantasy X-2 released back in 2003, it marked the first time Square Enix ever created a follow-up for a series entry. That was a monumental moment for the series, and it seems that Square Enix might not be finished with that particular universe. In an interview with Famitsu (translated by RPG Site), members of the team confirmed that a third game in the series is still a possibility, and Kazushige Nojima has actually written a synopsis for the storyline. Nojima was the writer on both games in the series, so the third game would continue with his vision for the series.

"If we are to make X-3, we somehow have a synopsis written by Nojima-san," character designer Tetsuya Nomura told Famitsu. "It's sleeping right now, but the plot itself does exist."

While this news is sure to excite fans of Final Fantasy X, it could be a very long time before a third game in the series is developed, if ever. According to director Motomu Toriyama, there is one big hurdle, and that comes in the form of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

"The probability is not zero," Toriyama told Famitsu. "But we are not in a phase where we can talk about it, unless we have finished producing FF7 Remake."

While Final Fantasy X has a strong fanbase, Final Fantasy VII is one of the biggest and most popular games in the series, and it's not hard to see why it would take priority over Final Fantasy X-3. For now, fans will just have to be happy in the knowledge that a new game in the series might happen someday. For now, players will just have to be happy with the knowledge that Final Fantasy X is one of the rare games in the series to receive any kind of follow-up. Those that haven't gotten the chance to experience Final Fantasy X or X-2 can find both games on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

