Final Fantasy X Trends as Fans Celebrate the Game's 20th Anniversary

On July 19th, 2001, Square Enix released Final Fantasy X on PlayStation 2, and it didn't take long for the game to become one of the most beloved entries in the series. The world of Spira and its inhabitants quickly captured the imagination of players. Final Fantasy X was so big, it became the first entry in the series to receive a direct sequel, and a third game might even release someday. On the game's anniversary, fans around the world took to social media to share their passion for the game, and what it has meant to them over the last 20 years!

Are you a fan of Final Fantasy X? What has the game meant to you over the last 20 years? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Final Fantasy X!