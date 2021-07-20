Final Fantasy X Trends as Fans Celebrate the Game's 20th Anniversary

By Marc Deschamps

On July 19th, 2001, Square Enix released Final Fantasy X on PlayStation 2, and it didn't take long for the game to become one of the most beloved entries in the series. The world of Spira and its inhabitants quickly captured the imagination of players. Final Fantasy X was so big, it became the first entry in the series to receive a direct sequel, and a third game might even release someday. On the game's anniversary, fans around the world took to social media to share their passion for the game, and what it has meant to them over the last 20 years!

Are you a fan of Final Fantasy X? What has the game meant to you over the last 20 years? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Final Fantasy X!

Some call it one of the best JRPGs ever!

prevnext

Others call it one of the best Final Fantasy games.

prevnext

Pretty great reason to revisit it...

prevnext

...or play it for the first time!

prevnext

Time flies when you're spending 60-100 hours on an RPG!

prevnext

The game had a huge impact on a lot of people.

prevnext

For some, the game feels like home.

prevnext

We can only hope!

prev
Start the Conversation

of