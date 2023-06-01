Final Fantasy 16 Producer Confirms PC Version

Final Fantasy XVI will be releasing on PlayStation 5 in the very near future, but many fans have been hoping to hear news on a PC version. A PC release for the game has been a poorly kept secret for quite some time now, and it seems Square Enix has finally made it official. In an interview with Japanese outlet Ascii (translated by SiliconEra), producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida revealed that development on the port will begin after the PS5 version has been released.

"In regards to the development of the PC port, we plan to slowly work on it after release [of FFXVI for the PS5]," Yoshi-P told Ascii.

During last year's PlayStation Showcase, the reveal trailer for Final Fantasy XVI referred to the game as a "PlayStation console exclusive," while fine print stated "also available on PC." Since then, Square Enix has been cryptic about its plans to make the game available to PC players. During a livestream in January, Yoshi-P joked about the rumors stating "don't worry about that, buy a PS5!" A few weeks later, Yoshi-P confirmed that the game will have a six-month exclusivity window on PS5, and that he wanted to make a version on PC. However, the producer stressed at the time that it does not mean that a PC version will be dropping six months after the game's June 22nd release date.

It's easy to understand why so many PC gamers are excited to see Final Fantasy XVI arrive on the platform! While every numbered entry in the Final Fantasy series has been a big deal, it's starting to feel like this game will represent the next major leap for the franchise. There's been a lot of hype surrounding the game, and early previews have been incredibly positive. It remains to be seen whether Square Enix and Yoshi-P can stick the landing, but Final Fantasy XVI could be one of the biggest games of the year, at least for PlayStation users. Those on PC might be waiting until 2024 at the earliest!

