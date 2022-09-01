Final Fantasy 16 and 7 Rebirth Possibly Getting New Trailers Soon

Both Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth may be getting new trailers very soon. Square Enix is doing a lot with the Final Fantasy series right now, but not just through typical spin-offs, DLCs, or animated movies. There are a couple of huge new Final Fantasy games on the horizon that fans are dying to learn more about. The one fans have been waiting for arguably the longest and with more bated breath is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth which got its first trailer over the summer. The game will serve as part 2 of a trilogy that remakes the entirety of Final Fantasy VII. Although it's still a ways away, we may learn more soon.

As spotted by ResetEra user Chaserjoey, Square Enix has revealed its line-up of games for Tokyo Games Show and it's massive, but most importantly, it includes Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Final Fantasy XVI. It appears that both games are slated to have trailers at the show, but this could just be slightly misleading information. This could mean that Square Enix plans to play the already released trailers for both games at its booth, meaning nothing new will come out of it. However, Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida recently suggested we'd get a new look at the aforementioned game sometime this fall. This would align nicely with Tokyo Game Show, but it could also show up at another event. As for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, there's really no telling when that game might appear again.

Either way, Square Enix's presence at Tokyo Game Show is massive and we can probably expect some news, regardless of if it's earth shattering or not. With both games expected to release in 2023, it's likely Square Enix will begin ramping up marketing sooner rather than later. It's expected that Final Fantasy XVI will release around summer 2023, so a new look at that at Tokyo Game Show seems more likely than anything.

Do you think we'll get a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in September? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.