Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Revealed for PS5

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake made a somewhat expected appearance during the Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary event this week with a new look at part two of the game. During the presentation, we saw a brand-new trailer for the game that highlights the continuation of Cloud's journey. There's not a ton of information on the new entry quite yet, but we do know when it will release now.

The new trailer highlights Cloud's internal and external struggle, but is sparse on anything too revealing. We'll likely get more information later this year or early next year, as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth isn't intended to release for PlayStation 5 until next winter. The game will also be the second part in a trilogy, so don't expect this game to wrap everything up in a nice bow.

Details on this second part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake have been a long time coming following the release of the first part in 2020. That's not to say that we haven't gotten any info on it since then, but this particular trailer is one that people have been looking forward to based on past comments from the game's creators. Square Enix's Tetsuya Nomura recently indicated that news related to Final Fantasy 7 would be shared soon as part of the anniversary celebrations for the original game that released 25 years ago.

Since the release of Part 1, several other projects related to Final Fantasy 7 have been released, so it was unclear if those announcements planned for the anniversary would include Part 2, but people hoped that'd be the case. It was heavily speculated that the game would be revealed as part of the June State of Play as Sony said that part of it would be devoted to third-party partners, Square Enix (and therefore the second half of the Final Fantasy game) were some of the first guesses people put forth given that this game is coming to the PlayStation 5.

Aside from this reveal pertaining to the second half of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, details on the game have been slim since the first half was released. People have turned to proclaimed leakers and insiders for more info, but all of those claims and details revealed that way were unsubstantiated.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will release next winter on PlayStation 5. It's unclear if it's just a timed exclusive like the first part, though.