Final Fantasy 16 DLC Is Being Considered

Final Fantasy 16's creators seem to be warming up to the idea of DLC for the new game with the Square Enix developers now saying that they hope to be able to share something with fans "in the near future." This stance is a slight contrast the developer's previous one where it talked about Final Fantasy 16 as a complete, "one-off game" which made it sound at the time like there were no plans at all for DLC. Nothing has been confirmed still at this time, but there's at least now more of a possibility of DLC happening.

Producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida indicated as much this week in an interview with GamerBraves where he and localization director Koji Fox talked about all things Final Fantasy 16. Part of that discussion naturally turned to DLC with this being one of the first times Yoshida's been visibly asked about the prospect of extra content following the game's release. Yoshida's additional comments from before had already indicated that DLC may not have been as off the table as previously thought, and after seeing the reception to the game and feedback from players, Square Enix seems much more open to the prospect of DLC.

"As you know, going into Final Fantasy 16, the one thing we wanted to create was a full, complete story without any DLC, and I think we were able to do that," Yoshida said. "But now, we understand, we're getting feedback from players that have played the game, and a lot of players want to see more, and we know that and understand that. For us, we're taking that and then thinking about our options moving forward, so hopefully in the near future, we can have something that we can give to you all."

That's a pretty reassuring comment for those who were hopeful that the game would get DLC, but again, nothing's been confirmed at this time. The game's so far been getting periodic updates here and there since it released to take care of bugs and improve some aspects, but as Yoshida stated, it's remained a complete package thus far without any big new additions since its launch.