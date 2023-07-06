Final Fantasy 16 Reveals New Update, Patch Notes Released

A new update has been released for Final Fantasy XVI, bringing the PlayStation 5 game up to version 1.03. Square Enix has recommended that players install the update before jumping back into the game, as there are several improvements and new options for players to discover. Notably, there are new controller layout options, an option to adjust the strength of the game's motion blur, bug fixes, and more. Patch notes from the game's official Twitter account can be found below.

This update:

Adds the following items to the system tab of the Main Menu:

Motion Blur Strength: Allows the player to adjust the strength of the motion blur effect when the character or camera is in motion. The default setting is the maximum of 5. This can be lowered to reduce the strength of the motion blur effect, or set to 0 to turn it off completely.

Player Follow (Movement)/Player Follow (Attack): Turning these settings off prevents the camera from automatically following the player while moving and attacking respectively.

Changes the maximum setting of the Camera Sensitivity (Horizontal) and Camera Sensitivity (Vertical) items from 10 to 20.

Adds three new controller layouts: D, E, and F.



Corrects an issue that affected the stability of some menus.

Corrects some text issues.

Adds the hashtag #FF16 when sharing screenshots on Twitter or YouTube.



So far, reception to these changes seems fairly positive! Out of all the changes, the option to completely turn off motion blur seems to be the most popular. Many players have been complaining about the game's use of motion blur since Final Fantasy XVI's release last month. While reception to the game has been overwhelmingly positive, it's clear that Square Enix is listening to players and looking for ways to make for a more enjoyable experience. It remains to be seen what other improvements we might see from here, but Final Fantasy fans will just have to let the publisher know what they'd like to see, moving forward!

How do you feel about these changes? Was the game's motion blur frustrating you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!