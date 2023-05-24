Final Fantasy 16 Developers Have No Plans for DLC

Final Fantasy XVI is just a few weeks away from release, and developer Creative Business Unit III is hoping that players will fall in love with the game's world and characters. While it's not unusual for a developer to begin planning out DLC before a game has even launched, that isn't the case for the Square Enix studio. In an interview with Game Informer, director Hiroshi Takai stressed that Final Fantasy XVI is meant to be a full experience at launch, and one that players can feel is worth the asking price.

"It's a one-off game," Yoshida told Game Informer. "We're asking players to pay the full price for this experience, and so we want an experience that's going to equal the amount of money that players are going to be paying and we want them to have satisfaction equal to what they paid or even more than that."

The idea of a "complete experience" for Final Fantasy XVI seems to be a key theme, as the game won't event have a day one update. While Yoshida strived to offer a complete experience, that doesn't mean there's zero possibility of DLC; just no current plans. Producer Naoki Yoshida kept the possibility alive, stressing that Creative Business Unit III is hoping to eventually return to this world and offer more content, but it will all come down to reception.

"We have no idea if people are going to fall in love with Valisthea and fall in love with Clive's story and want to see more of the world and more of its characters," Yoshida told Game Informer. "So while we always want to consider DLC or spinoffs or those types of things where you can learn more about the game, first we want to see if Valisthea and Clive are really things players around the world want to see more of and then make that decision."

Final Fantasy games have always offered unique and varied worlds for players to explore, and some have been embraced more than others. Given that, it makes sense that Square Enix might be hesitant to commit to anything in terms of extra content. Of course, Final Fantasy X received a full sequel, and Final Fantasy VII has gotten multiple spin-offs on top of a reboot, so the publisher has plenty of options for Final Fantasy XVI, if the demand is there. Fans will get to decide how they feel about Clive and Valisthea for themselves when Final Fantasy XVI launches on June 22nd.

Are you looking forward to Final Fantasy XVI? Do you think the game will receive extra content at some point? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!