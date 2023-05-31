Final Fantasy 16 Producer Teases Potential DLC Plans

Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida has teased that the upcoming PlayStation 5-exclusive RPG may end up receiving DLC at some point after launch. Currently, Square Enix hasn't shed any light on what it plans to do with Final Fantasy XVI once it releases in the coming month. Although additional updates and a PC port seem likely, Square has only currently focused on getting the game out the door. And even though DLC itself has previously been outright denied for Final Fantasy XVI, it seems that this strategy could end up changing.

In a new conversation with Japanese publication ACSII Yoshida indicated that DLC for Final Fantasy XVI is something that those at Square Enix will think about doing if the game is received well. For the moment, Yoshida has said that the development team has solely been focused on making the latest Final Fantasy game one that players can thoroughly enjoy from start to finish without having to buy anything else. If fans do end up loving the game and requests pour in for DLC, though, it seems like Yoshida and Square Enix would then consider meeting those demands.

"First, we'll release the main game, and if we receive positive feedback, we'll consider doing something about it," Yoshida said in his translated comments. "We have developed this work with the aim of making it a game that you can enjoy 100% of the story and battle content if you purchase the package. [...] We also plan to work on the development of the PC version carefully after the release."

If DLC for Final Fantasy XVI does come about, it sounds like it's something that we wouldn't hear announced for quite some time. Still, for anyone that might be looking forward to playing FF XVI next month on June 22, it's good to know that the game's arrival on PS5 may not be all that we'll end up receiving over the long haul.

