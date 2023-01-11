Final Fantasy 16 Producer Addresses PC Rumors

Final Fantasy XVI's PC release is one of the worst-kept secrets in gaming. It's widely assumed that the next entry in Square Enix's franchise will come to PC six months after releasing on PlayStation 5, though that has never been officially revealed. During a recent livestream, producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida joked about those rumors, telling people "don't worry about that, buy a PS5!" The producer is likely prohibited from talking about any additional releases until Sony's timed exclusivity comes to an end, but it is interesting to see Yoshi-P address these rumors!

Yoshi-P's comments were translated by @Genki_JPN on Twitter, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Yoshi-P on rumors of a Final Fantasy XVI PC version!



"Nobody said a word about a PC version releasing. Why is it like a PC version is releasing 6 months later? Don't worry about that, buy a PS5! (laughs) Sorry, I went overboard. We did our best so please look forward to it" lol pic.twitter.com/o5i1JsNnbc — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) January 9, 2023

While Square Enix might not be able to talk about a PC version of the game, it was basically confirmed during the game's reveal at the PlayStation Showcase, where it was referred to as a "PlayStation Console Exclusive" with "also available on PC" in small print at the bottom of the screen. A trailer for the game in November also clarified the six-month exclusivity window. It's possible that window could be extended however, as we saw with Final Fantasy VII Remake. Unfortunately, there's no way of knowing until Square Enix is ready to reveal concrete details.

Set to release later this year, Final Fantasy XVI will take place in the world of Valisthea. The title will put players in the role of Clive, who will be accompanied by his wolf, Torgal. In a surprising move for the series, Final Fantasy XVI will be the first main series entry rated "M for Mature" by the ESRB. The game's rating indicates that players can expect "blood and gore, partial nudity, sexual themes, strong language, and violence." That definitely sounds like a departure from past series entries, but fans can see for themselves when Final Fantasy XVI releases on June 22nd, exclusively on PlayStation 5. Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Final Fantasy XVI? Do you think the game will release on PC? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!