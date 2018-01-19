Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Exhibition Debuts Art Ahead of Main Event

The Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary event officially kicks off on January 22nd all the way until February 28th at the Mori Art Center Gallery in Tokyo. At a small press preview, two new pieces of artwork for Tidus and Yuna appeared, as well as a heart wrenching memorial to an iconic figure.

Seeing both Yuna and Tidus, seen in the Twitter gallery above, as more grown up since the events in Final Fantasy X-2 is sweet, in a way, for myself and fellow Final Fantasy fans, while also bringing the feels at the touching Haurchefant Greystone memorial set up as well.

The entire celebration is meant to reflect back on such an amazing and long-standing franchise, giving both new and veteran fans an in-depth look at the past as we continue to careen into the future of Final Fantasy. From fan-signing, to stunning game captures – this is a celebration that is worth noting for such a vital piece of gaming history. There’s even a reproduction of Aerith’s church that contains even more breathtaking artwork!

For more about the event:

Come celebrate the Grand Opening of Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary: A Legacy of Art on Saturday December 2nd, 2017 with your fellow fans. List of activities below:

Signing & Live Drawing Session featuring legendary artist Toshiyuki Itahana (*Limited Tickets Available, See Below ‘FINAL FANTASY Guest Artist’)

Final Fantasy Merchandise Shop – Purchase any FINAL FANTASY 30th Anniversary item at the event or simply arrive in a FINAL FANTASY cosplay to spin the prize wheel for a chance to win exclusive prizes!

Final Fantasy Trading Card Game Demo

Final Fantasy Drink Bar (Non-Alcoholic beverages also available)

Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Photo Wall

Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Signing Wall

And Food Trucks!

“Celebrating three decades of art, SQUARE ENIX invites you to an exhibition that showcases some of the timeless pieces from Final Fantasy‘s past, present, and future.” For more information about the event, you can check out the official website here. For those that can’t make it to Tokyo, there is even a fan wall that updates live with pictures that are being posted all over social media!