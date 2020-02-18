Final Fantasy 7 Remake Leak Reveals a Huge File Size

The file size of the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake has reportedly leaked to reveal that it’ll take up a significant amount of space on players’ consoles. Box art for the game appeared online this week to supposedly show the front and back of the packaging with the pertinent information about the file size shown on the back in the usual location. The box said the game would be split across two Blu-ray discs on the PlayStation 4, and it’d take up around 100 GB of space in total.

A new look at what certainly appears to be a version of the game’s box art appeared online in the typical social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit. People highlighted the two most notable facts revealed by the box info: It’ll be on two discs, and you’ll need around 100 GB of space to play.

You can see the leaked Korean box art below with one of the images showing a cropped version of the box while the other shows it in full.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will be over 100GB pic.twitter.com/WNgBjpgGD7 — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) February 17, 2020

It’s worth noting that this box art appears to be different from the one that we’ve seen previously, though that doesn’t disprove the information shown. We also knew in the past that the game was expected to ship on two Blu-ray discs, so that part isn’t particularly surprising either.

It really shouldn’t be too alarming to see the file size be that large regardless of if that’s the finalized size or if it’ll be slightly larger or smaller. It’s expected that there will be a lot of high-quality cinematics throughout the Final Fantasy VII Remake based on what we’ve seen so far, and the game obviously overhauls pretty much everything about the original experience. Games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Red Dead Redemption 2 have already paved the way for this remake by being over 100 GB each themselves, so people are at least more used to these large games by now.

It’s also worth remembering that this is only the first part of the game as well, so you may end up needing to clear more space whenever the rest of the game eventually releases.

Final Fantasy VII Remake releases for the PlayStation 4 on April 10th. There’s supposedly a demo coming before that date, though an official announcement hasn’t been made.