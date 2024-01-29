Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Producer Addresses Possibility of FF 6 Remake

Square Enix has spent the last several years working on the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy. The whole project is pretty ambitious, and fans are naturally curious about whether any other games might receive a similar treatment. 1994's Final Fantasy VI would seem like a perfect candidate given the game's popularity, and Yoshinori Kitase was asked about the possibility in a recent YouTube interview with Julien Chieze (translated by @aitaikimochi). The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth producer seemed to shut down the idea based on the resources it would require, but also admitted that he's seen an interest within Square Enix.

"If we were to remake Final Fantasy VI in the same vein as FF7 Remake, it might take twice the amount of time it has taken to make the FF7 Remake series. The volume we will need to work with is much more than FF7 and has more party characters too," Kitase told Chieze. "We would probably need to prepare a lot of things, so I can't imagine that to be a task we have the resources to take on at the moment. However, many people even within the company have often asked whether we would consider an FF6 remake, and although I don't have the answer, I am very happy to hear that!"

Final Fantasy VI Original Release and Current Availability

Final Fantasy VI first released on the Super Nintendo in 1994, and was initially known in North America under the name Final Fantasy III. Regardless of what name fans know it by, it's widely considered one of the best games in the Final Fantasy franchise. Kitase served as both the director and one of the writers on that game. Over the last three decades, the game has been brought over to multiple platforms, most recently as part of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. For now, that version of Final Fantasy VI will have to satisfy fans of the series, but it will be interesting to see if the game ever receives a modern remake.

Future Final Fantasy Remakes

A remake of Final Fantasy VI would make a lot of sense, but it's not the only series entry that fans have been hoping to see remade. For years now, rumors have been circulating about a remake of Final Fantasy IX. From Kitase's comments, it sounds like any other Final Fantasy remake would have to wait until the current trilogy wraps up, in order to have the necessary resources. It's been four years since Final Fantasy VII Remake released, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is set to arrive on February 29th. If that pace continues, it's possible the final game in the trilogy won't be released until 2028 or later. As such, fans probably shouldn't expect to see a Final Fantasy VI remake anytime soon!

Would you like to see a remake of Final Fantasy VI? Which Final Fantasy game do you think most deserves that treatment? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!