Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Amazon Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2024, and PlayStation 5 owners have no shortage of places to buy it from. Some of those places will have pre-order incentives, including Amazon. Those that purchase the game's "Amazon Edition" will receive an exclusive controller skin for the DualSense. The skin features Cloud on one side, Sephiroth on the other, and the game's logo in the middle. It doesn't seem to be too big a deal, but it's a nice little extra for those that were planning to buy the game from Amazon anyway!

An image of the controller skin can be found below. Readers interested in pre-ordering the game from Amazon can do so right here.

Where to Pre-Order Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The Amazon Edition of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will also be accompanied by a code for the Midgar Bangle Mk. II Armor, though that seems to be included with pre-orders from all retailers. In addition to Amazon, Best Buy also has a pre-order bonus of its own; those that purchase Final Fantasy VII Rebirth from the retailer will receive a free SteelBook case. That SteelBook is different from the one that comes with the collector's and deluxe editions. The one in the CE and deluxe editions features art of Zack carrying Cloud, while the Best Buy cover features art of Aerith, Tifa, and Sephiroth.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Release Date and Platforms

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will release February 29th on PlayStation 5. Additional platforms are possible in the future, but not until after a period of exclusivity. Surprisingly enough, that window will be pretty short; Sony has confirmed that the game will be exclusive "until at least" May 29th, 2024. At that point, Square Enix can start talking about other platforms, and the most likely scenario is that the game will make the jump to PC shortly after. That would be welcome news for anyone that played Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC, which is the first chapter in the trilogy.

As of this writing, there's been no news about whether the game might come to other consoles. Xbox could be a possibility, as the platform has featured a number of Final Fantasy games over the years, and will soon be getting Final Fantasy XIV. It would make a lot more sense to release Final Fantasy VII Remake on the platform first, though Square Enix has previously noted that players that did not play the first game can still enjoy Rebirth. In addition to Xbox, a Nintendo version of these games could also happen; it might be too difficult to pull off on Nintendo Switch, but rumors have suggested that a new system will release from the company later this year.

Are you planning to pre-order the game from Amazon? Did you play Final Fantasy VII Rebirth? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: SiliconEra]